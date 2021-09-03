Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. HCSF Management LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $7,385,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 28.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,942,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,685,000 after buying an additional 432,334 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 131.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after buying an additional 392,705 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $5,007,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 819.8% in the first quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 267,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $637.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.77.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MOD shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

