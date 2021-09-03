Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hello Group Inc. provides mobile social and entertainment platform primarily in China. Hello Group Inc., formerly known as Momo Inc., is based in BEIJING. “

Get Momo alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MOMO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Momo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.40. Momo has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Momo will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Momo by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Momo by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momo (MOMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.