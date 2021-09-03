MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.420-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.30 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.200-$-1.130 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $377.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $377.88.

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $8.22 on Thursday, reaching $401.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,567. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.13 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $366.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $10,602,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,982,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,974 shares of company stock valued at $80,899,818. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

