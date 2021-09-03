MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $401.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.13 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $366.47 and its 200 day moving average is $333.10.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $4,204,066.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.50, for a total value of $6,770,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 46,121 shares in the company, valued at $15,611,958.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,974 shares of company stock worth $69,997,268. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. raised their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $534.00 target price (up previously from $415.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on MongoDB from $420.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.75.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

