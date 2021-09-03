MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $410.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDB. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on MongoDB from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, lifted their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $416.00.

MDB opened at $401.65 on Friday. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.13 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,737 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.66, for a total value of $2,246,953.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,303,611.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,974 shares of company stock worth $69,997,268 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after buying an additional 3,786,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after buying an additional 391,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,925,000 after buying an additional 169,240 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,756,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,629,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

