Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $30,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $53,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,504 shares of company stock valued at $36,941,301 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.00.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $498.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 118.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $430.64 and a 200-day moving average of $378.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.62 and a 52 week high of $504.55.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

