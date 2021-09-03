Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.550-$11.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $385.55.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $3.58 on Thursday, reaching $385.69. 401,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.34 and a 200 day moving average of $336.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moody’s stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of Moody’s worth $730,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.