Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Trading 5.5% Higher

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) shares traded up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.52 and last traded at $80.52. 256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 298% from the average session volume of 64 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.34.

Separately, TheStreet cut Moog from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average of $83.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $707.35 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

About Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

