MoonSwap (MOON) Price Hits $0.32

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $8.60 million and approximately $144,500.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000650 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.91 or 0.00374467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000523 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 103.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 27,112,368 coins and its circulating supply is 27,091,867 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

