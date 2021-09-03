Morgan Stanley Lowers Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $275.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $321.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.74.

CI opened at $218.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Cigna has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.20.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 53.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Cigna by 12.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cigna by 7.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Cigna by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

