Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.76. Morgan Stanley reported earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year earnings of $7.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on MS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.01. The stock had a trading volume of 585,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,268,389. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $105.81.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031,544 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $327,957,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after buying an additional 3,745,744 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $339,405,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $264,248,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Earnings History and Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

