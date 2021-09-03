Morgan Stanley Purchases 299,865 Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 703,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,865 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Theratechnologies were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 16.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 56,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 18.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Theratechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.17.

Theratechnologies stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $355.18 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 112.84% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

