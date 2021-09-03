Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $158.34 price target on Gecina and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.17.

GECFF opened at $152.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.98. Gecina has a 12 month low of $122.78 and a 12 month high of $163.00.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

