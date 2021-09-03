Morgan Stanley Sells 6,284 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 597.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

LKFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $67.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $77.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.57.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $211,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

