Morgan Stanley Trims Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Target Price to $75.00

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of DCI stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.41. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,818. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.78.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 719.4% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Donaldson by 257.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Donaldson by 137.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

