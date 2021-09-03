Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of MOV opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. Movado Group has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $38.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Movado Group will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 17,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $534,536.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,485,422.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,441 shares of company stock worth $2,195,230 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

