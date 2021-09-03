MovieBloc Market Cap Tops $66.11 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $66.11 million and $20.45 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00061273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00122646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.87 or 0.00787635 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00046693 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MBL is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,235,312,570 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars.

