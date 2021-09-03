Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Trading Down 2.4%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) shares were down 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 233,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,564,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Moving iMage Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ)

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United State, Mexico, and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

