MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.50 and last traded at $32.53. 3,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,620,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.57.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.32 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.71.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

