MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Makes New $83,000 Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,211,000 after purchasing an additional 980,587 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500,932 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after buying an additional 1,063,339 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,041,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,921,000 after buying an additional 402,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 915,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,156,000 after buying an additional 135,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $23.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

FSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,100 shares of company stock valued at $530,862. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

