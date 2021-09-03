MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 373 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 48.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $40,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $219,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.64 and a 200-day moving average of $75.10.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

