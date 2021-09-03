MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPUS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,415,000 after buying an additional 40,110 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 91,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 92,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $101.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.04. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $101.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.