Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 76.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $2,611,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $114.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.40.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

