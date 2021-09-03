Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $11.13 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $277.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.55 and a 200-day moving average of $255.07. The company has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $194.64 and a 52-week high of $280.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

