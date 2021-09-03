Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME opened at $197.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,219 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

