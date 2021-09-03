MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Shares Up 3.9%

MyHealthChecked Plc (LON:MHC) shares shot up 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.95 ($0.05). 2,467,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 6,072,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

The stock has a market cap of £28.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.44.

MyHealthChecked Company Profile (LON:MHC)

MyHealthChecked Plc, a women's healthcare company, develops and commercializes mobile health diagnostics medical devices in the United Kingdom. Its products help women with unexplained infertility to concieve. The company offers myLotus, a dual purpose monitoring system that allows both ovulation (LH) and pregnancy (hCG) testing.

