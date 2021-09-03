MyNeighborAlice Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last Week (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.45 or 0.00036348 BTC on major exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $424.32 million and approximately $220.14 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

