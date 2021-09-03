Nano (NANO) Price Tops $6.83 on Major Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $910.02 million and approximately $38.80 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.83 or 0.00013502 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,579.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,982.01 or 0.07872706 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $210.09 or 0.00415358 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $706.97 or 0.01397735 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00141497 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.83 or 0.00606628 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.25 or 0.00536284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.30 or 0.00348552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005830 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.