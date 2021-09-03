Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Infosys accounts for approximately 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Infosys by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,078,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,351,000 after buying an additional 1,617,266 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 619.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,329,564 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Infosys by 12.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,587 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Infosys by 18.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Shares of INFY stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.01. 119,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,066,823. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $101.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

