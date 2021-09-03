Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,630 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $181.00. The company had a trading volume of 545,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,654,929. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $328.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

