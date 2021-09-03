Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,552 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,488,229. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.52. The company has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

