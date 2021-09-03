Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,595 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after buying an additional 74,778 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,518,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $1,020,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $5,711,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,147 shares of company stock worth $36,190,225. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $135.67. 287,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,675,504. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.81. The company has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

