Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 203.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 101,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after buying an additional 67,769 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% during the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% during the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $95.45. 32,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,790. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $97.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

