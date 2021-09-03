Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,038 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $87,086,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,556,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,061,000 after buying an additional 355,911 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 17,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.77. 658,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,892,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

