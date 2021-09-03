Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 39 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,012 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,129 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 312,108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $423.36. The stock had a trading volume of 88,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,938. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $431.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $414.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.45. The company has a market cap of $399.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.57.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

