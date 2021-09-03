National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NGG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Grid by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth $1,550,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NGG opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34.

NGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.