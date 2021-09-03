Nationwide Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Nationwide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners accounts for 1.6% of Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $60.25. 1,512,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,938. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.