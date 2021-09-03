Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.130-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.70 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.320 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $888.43 million, a P/E ratio of 650.91 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Natus Medical had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $115.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $80,655.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,096.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natus Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 612.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

