Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.42, Fidelity Earnings reports. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 272.20% and a negative net margin of 31.82%.

NM stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45. Navios Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navios Maritime stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) by 108.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Navios Maritime worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

