nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.07)-($0.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $66-$67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.16 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.220 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded up $9.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,798,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,432. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average of $64.72.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.63 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, G.Research raised nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.69.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $906,983.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,355,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $111,543.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,983.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,485 over the last ninety days. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

