nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.230-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$264 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.13 million.nCino also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.07)-($0.06) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.63 target price on the stock. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.69.

NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.71. 68,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average of $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 11,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $763,212.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,336.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $63,140.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,775.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,485 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

