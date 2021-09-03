NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Patrick Cs Lo Sells 26,073 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $901,082.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Patrick Cs Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $890,722.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $981,723.75.

NTGR opened at $34.56 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $46.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.78.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after buying an additional 34,640 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in NETGEAR by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 16.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

