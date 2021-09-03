NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Patrick Cs Lo Sells 26,073 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $901,082.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Patrick Cs Lo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 2nd, Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $890,722.00.
- On Thursday, July 1st, Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $981,723.75.
NTGR opened at $34.56 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $46.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.78.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after buying an additional 34,640 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in NETGEAR by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 16.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.
NETGEAR Company Profile
NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.
