Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $12.60 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.24% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

