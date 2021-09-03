Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $102,648,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $70,506,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 327,101 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,882,000 after buying an additional 316,575 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 816,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,397,000 after buying an additional 287,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,337 shares of company stock worth $3,074,386. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.77 and a 12-month high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.