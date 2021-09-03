Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Short Interest Down 13.6% in August

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the July 29th total of 4,130,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 738,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of NBIX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.86. 7,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,240. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $84.77 and a 12 month high of $120.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,337 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,386 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,648,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $70,506,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,473,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after acquiring an additional 327,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after acquiring an additional 316,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

