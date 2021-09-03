New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,249 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of New York Community Bancorp worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 440.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,379,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,646,000 after buying an additional 2,753,810 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,496,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,121,000 after buying an additional 2,140,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,783,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,573,000 after buying an additional 1,537,443 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,286,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,551,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after buying an additional 797,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYCB opened at $12.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NYCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.