New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,107 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Chemours by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $395,789,000 after acquiring an additional 553,040 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 1.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,802,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,128,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,206,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,802,000 after purchasing an additional 174,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,670,000 after purchasing an additional 107,437 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 14.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,956,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,601,000 after purchasing an additional 245,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

In related news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $102,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 195,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,861,307 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.61. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

