New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 51,545 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,545 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,830 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,948 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 598.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,252 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares during the period.

COG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $20.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

