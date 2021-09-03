New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,951 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Premier were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 40.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Premier by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Premier by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Premier by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Premier by 1,162.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 21,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.25. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $38.77.
Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.
About Premier
Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.
