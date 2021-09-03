New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,951 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Premier were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 40.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Premier by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Premier by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Premier by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Premier by 1,162.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 21,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PINC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.25. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $38.77.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

