New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 34,272 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 27.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,818 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,272 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,886,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,379,000 after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,471,000 after purchasing an additional 22,737 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,903,000 after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,195 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 9.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 452,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,070,000 after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

INDB stock opened at $75.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average of $80.01. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

